“This war needs to end” US Defense Secretary pick prioritizes China, downplays Ukraine war

Pete Hegseth, the 44-year-old Fox News host and military veteran nominated to lead the Pentagon, omitted any mention of Russia or Ukraine in his opening statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee, but had to respond to senators’ questions about it.

The Secretary of Defense plays a pivotal role in determining the level and type of military assistance provided to Ukraine. Under Lloyd Austin, the US committed billions in security assistance, which has been vital for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. With Pete Hegseth’s nomination, there are uncertainties about future support, as he argued that the US is spending too much supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia and advocated for a more isolationist foreign policy approach.

The Secretary also leads efforts to coordinate military assistance among NATO allies and other partners. Austin was instrumental in forming the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes 57 nations working together to support Ukraine militarily.

During his Senate confirmation hearing on 14 January, Hegseth instead focused on China as the primary threat. He outlined his priorities as defending American territory and deterring Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

“First and foremost, we will defend our Homeland, our borders, and our skies. Secondly, we will work with our partners and allies to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region from communist China,” Hegseth said.

This omission prompted Independent Senator Angus King to express concern about potential policy shifts. “Is this a signal that we plan to abandon Ukraine?” King asked.

Hegseth responded by characterizing Ukraine as “a political decision at the presidential level,” noting that President-elect Trump “would like to end this conflict.”

“He [President-elect Donald Trump] has made it clear that he would like to end this conflict. We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We want this to be as beneficial as possible for Ukrainians, but this war needs to end,” Hegseth answered.

King countered by linking the administration’s Ukraine policy to broader strategic implications, particularly regarding Taiwan.

“If we abandon Ukraine, it will be the strongest possible sign to Xi Jinping that he can take Taiwan without significant resistance from this country,” King stated.

The hearing also addressed broader concerns about Hegseth’s qualifications. Critics pointed to his limited experience in managing large organizations and raised questions about past conduct, including allegations of sexual harassment and alcohol use.

Supporters, including Trump’s national security advisor nominee Mike Waltz, emphasized Hegseth’s military officer background as valuable experience.

On military strategy, Hegseth connected current global conflicts to what he viewed as policy failures. He linked the October 7 attack and Ukraine invasion to what he characterized as weakness shown during the Afghanistan withdrawal under the Biden administration.

When asked by Senator Jackie Rosen about providing military advice on Ukraine, Hegseth committed to giving “clear recommendations” to the president but did not elaborate on specific strategies.

“Senator, I will always give my clear recommendations, the best recommendations to the President of the United States on such matters,” Hegseth said.

The Pentagon chief nominee also spoke about Ukraine in the context of investments in American defense industry, indicating that the US should invest in new technologies, particularly observing the experience of their use in the war in Ukraine.

Who is Peter Hegseth?

Peter Hegseth is an American political commentator, television presenter, and former Army National Guard officer. He has gained prominence as a conservative voice in media and politics, particularly through his role as a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend from 2017 until 2024.

His military service included deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, where he served as a senior counterinsurgency instructor in Kabul.

He served as the executive director of Vets for Freedom and later became the CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, where he advocated for veterans’ issues and policies aimed at reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs. His leadership in these organizations has been marked by controversy, including allegations of financial mismanagement and personal misconduct.

Hegseth has been an active supporter of Donald Trump since the 2016 presidential campaign, serving as an informal advisor during Trump’s presidency.

