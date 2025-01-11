Eng
Ukraine’s military drone demands delay new British e-bike launch as they share same controller

A surge in military drone production for Ukraine has forced British bicycle maker Brompton to postpone deliveries of its G Line electric bike by two months, as component manufacturers prioritize defense contracts over civilian orders.
byVira Kravchuk
11/01/2025
2 minute read
luxembourg join international drone coalition supporting ukraine ukrainian soldier swarm fpv drones ukraine's general staff
A Ukrainian soldier and a “swarm” of FPV drones. Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s General Staff.
The British e-bike manufacturer Brompton has experienced delays in the production of its new G Line electric bicycle due to component prioritization for military drones bound for Ukraine, according to the Telegraph.

Since 2022, drones have become a critical component of the Russo-Ukrainian war, significantly altering the dynamics of modern warfare. They’re extensively used for gathering intelligence, allowing both sides to monitor troop movements and identify targets. First-person-view (FPV) drones can accurately target moving vehicles and enemy troops, making them more effective than traditional artillery in certain contexts.

The delay stems from a UK-based controller manufacturer redirecting its resources to fulfill Ministry of Defence requirements, according to Brompton’s chief executive Will Butler-Adams. 

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House, Butler-Adams explained that the controller, which enables electronic pedaling in the £3,499 G Line e-bike, is also being used in drone production, resulting in a two-month delay for civilian customers.

“Actually it was making stuff for drones, and they needed a lot of drones, and therefore we got bumped down the list,” Butler-Adams told the BBC.

This development coincides with a significant expansion in drone support for Ukraine. The Telegraph reports that the international Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by the UK and Latvia, has placed £45 million worth of contracts to deliver 30,000 drones to Ukraine. Defence Secretary John Healey announced this initiative at the Ramstein meeting in Germany.

The Coalition, which supports Ukraine with uncrewed surveillance and attack capabilities, has raised approximately £73 million from the UK and partners, with Britain’s contribution totaling £15 million to date.

The increasing importance of drone technology in military operations is further reflected in the British Army’s recent decision to recognize drone racing as an official sport formally. 

 

