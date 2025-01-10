Bloomberg: EU chief von der Leyen struggles to secure pre-inauguration Trump meeting

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is working to arrange a meeting with Donald Trump before his 20 January inauguration, as the European Union aims to establish an early dialogue with the incoming administration amid concerns over trade and security policies, according to Bloomberg.

Von der Leyen’s previous close working relationship with President Joe Biden, which included multiple White House visits focused on Ukraine and China policy coordination, contrasts with the current transition dynamics. EU officials are reportedly concerned about potential changes in US support for Ukraine and relations with Russia under the incoming administration. Trump has also consistently criticized European trade practices and NATO defense spending levels.

According to people familiar with the matter, EU officials have found it difficult to establish consistent communication channels with senior members of the incoming administration, Bloomberg reports.

The potential meeting at Trump’s Florida estate faces scheduling challenges complicated by von der Leyen’s ongoing recovery from pneumonia in Germany.

Neither Trump’s transition team nor EU representatives responded to Bloomberg requests for comment.

Trump’s recent meetings with individual European leaders contrast the broader EU outreach efforts.

The president-elect hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago and met with pro-Russian Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban. He also attended the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa signaled their diplomatic intentions through identical social media messages, stating that “Europe and the US are stronger together” and expressing commitment to the transatlantic relationship.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, emphasizing his relationships with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2025, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, stated that the US president aims to end the war within the first 100 days of his administration.

Trump blamed President Biden for provoking Russia by supporting Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and suggested that under his presidency, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine.

After his election, Trump expressed his desire to bring both Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table and emphasized that the “carnage” must stop.

Some Ukrainian officials fear that Trump might halt military assistance or push for concessions from Ukraine regarding occupied territories in exchange for peace. However, sources cited by the Financial Times reported that Trump plans to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine after his inauguration.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, also stated that the EU is prepared to lead in supporting Ukraine if the United States reduces its assistance under President-elect Donald Trump.

