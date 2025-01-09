Eng
Esp

Moscow exploits Greenland sovereignty debate to justify Ukraine territorial claims

Russia is attempting to reshape the narrative around Greenland’s sovereignty dispute by drawing controversial parallels to its occupied territories in Ukraine, signaling a broader strategy to legitimize territorial claims.
byOlena Mukhina
09/01/2025
2 minute read
Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Credit: UkrInform
Moscow exploits Greenland sovereignty debate to justify Ukraine territorial claims

Russia is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Greenland and the intentions of newly elected US President-elect Donald Trump to gain control over the island, stated Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, according to UNIAN, citing Russian media.

In December 2024, Trump expressed claims over Greenland, stating that the US should take control of the island for national security and global freedom purposes. In response to this statement, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede said that the island is not for sale, emphasizing that the local people have long fought for their freedom.

“It is a matter of bilateral relations between the US and Denmark, but Moscow is closely watching the situation,” Peskov said.

He pointed out that if the fate of Greenland depends on the opinion of the island’s residents, one should also consider the opinions of people from “new regions of Russia,” meaning occupied territories of Ukraine.

“Respect must be shown for the views of people from the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he added.

Additionally, the Russian president’s press secretary stated during a conversation with journalists that Europe allegedly fears responding decisively to Trump’s statements regarding Greenland, so politicians are using cautious wording.

Furthermore, the pro-Kremlin news agency TASS reported that Peskov mentioned that “the Arctic is within Russia’s national and strategic interests,” commenting on US ambitions regarding Canada and Greenland.

Since 2017, Ukraine has documented 10,018 human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with 6,730 involving Crimean Tatars.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented numerous abuses, including unlawful detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture, particularly targeting Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists. This ongoing repression not only undermines the rights of Crimeans but also serves as a grim warning of potential future violations in other occupied territories.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!