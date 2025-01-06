Eng
Russians shift to civilian fuel trucks for military logistics amid Ukrainian strikes

Atesh resistance movement in occupied Crimea claims Russia is adjusting logistics by employing civilian fuel trucks after Ukrainian strikes, arguing this tactic violates international law.
The flames rise after attacks on Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea, overnight into 7 October 2024. Credit: Crimea Reality / Radio Liberty
On 6 January, Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine, reported significant logistical shifts by Russian forces in Crimea following Ukrainian military strikes. Atesh claims that Russia has begun using civilian fuel trucks to maintain military logistics.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia and in occupied territories, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian fuel facilities in occupied Crimea and deep inside Russia.

According to Atesh, the changes in tactics follow a call by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Belousov for military bases to be replaced by layered networks of supply depots. The organization suggests that Russia is adapting its logistical strategies to address the impact of Ukrainian attacks.

Atesh believes this tactic violates international humanitarian law.

This approach jeopardizes civilian lives and breaches the Geneva Convention,” the organization stated, emphasizing that civilians in Russian-occupied territories face increased risks due to these measures.

 

In December, Atesh reported that Russian forces in Crimea had implemented additional safety measures for fuel storage. These included placing nets and sand-filled boxes above fuel tanks to prevent large-scale fires if facilities were attacked. Atesh described these practices as widespread across Russian military facilities in Crimea and reflective of the challenges posed by consistent Ukrainian strikes on logistical hubs.

In December, reports indicated that military fuel tankers were burned down that in the Russian city of Novosibirsk.

