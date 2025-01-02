Zelenskyy names one of Ukraine’s significant 2024 achievements

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named one of the biggest achievements of the bygone year.

Speaking during an interview with the “United News” program, he said that in 2024, Ukraine managed to thwart Russia’s plans to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia.

“One of the most important [achievements of the past year], in the fall and winter of 2024, was disrupting three Russian operations aimed at occupying Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia. Everyone involved deserves credit, especially our soldiers,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia are Ukrainian cities.

“I would like to thank the people who live there. They have endured a serious trial,” the President said.

Previously, Ukraine’s top general, Oleksandr Syrskyi, claimed in an interview with Le Monde that he was forced to launch the incursion into Kursk Oblast to thwart Russia’s advance on Kharkiv and prevent Russian forces from opening a front in Sumy Oblast.