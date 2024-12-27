Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU should targets Russian military-industrial complex with more sanctions, says Dutch ambassador to Ukraine

Alle Dorhout highlights that sanctions against Russia are not entirely “waterproof,” as Moscow leverages partnerships with China, Iran, and North Korea to bypass restrictions.
byOlena Mukhina
27/12/2024
2 minute read
uk intel russian authorities target vpn apps voip services latest censorship move red square moscow
The Red Square in Moscow. Credit: The Center for European Policy Analysis
EU should targets Russian military-industrial complex with more sanctions, says Dutch ambassador to Ukraine

Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout told Ukrinform in an interview that sanctions against Russia are not entirely “waterproof,” as Moscow exploits loopholes in the sanctions regime, mainly through alliances with its partners.

Since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has imposed a series of extensive sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s economy and military capabilities. As of December 2024, the EU has implemented 15 packages of sanctions, targeting key sectors such as energy, finance, and technology while also imposing travel bans and asset freezes on over 2,000 individuals and entities associated with the Russian government and military.

“First and foremost, it is important to understand that sanctions are a tool of foreign policy pressure. They are just one tool—essential but not waterproof,” the diplomat explained.

The ambassador believes that as long as not all countries participate in imposing and adhering to sanctions and as long as China supplies Russia with products for its defense industry, significant loopholes will remain in Moscow’s economic restrictions.

“However, the EU recently adopted its 15th sanctions package, and I hope we will see a 16th package under the Polish presidency. So, we are continually working to improve our sanctions, but we understand that certain loopholes will always remain,” Dorhout noted.

The ambassador emphasized that, in his view, the military-industrial complex should be the priority sector of the Russian economy to target with restrictive measures.

“Again, it is extremely challenging. It is tough for the EU and its allies to break Russia’s alliance with North Korea and Iran or its significant economic ties with China,” the diplomat remarked.

Recently, reports have emerged saying that Russia and Iran are expected to formalize their ties by signing a new strategic partnership agreement just days before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The deal, which replaces a 2001 treaty, is expected to confirm mutual commitments to enhanced defense cooperation and joint efforts for regional and global security.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts
    Read More

    Chinese media & cultural figures visit Mariupol, sing in the place of mass murder, sparking outrage

    Chinese opera singer Wang-Fang performed the Soviet WWII song Katiusha in destroyed Mariupol Drama Theater, where the Russian army killed about 600 civilians who were seeking shelter in the theater during the bombing of the city. Also, several Chinese media representatives and bloggers visited the city and occupied Crimea in what Russian authorities called a "visit of the Chinese People's Republic delegation." Ukraine demanded explanations from China.
    byBohdan Ben