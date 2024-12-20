Bulgarian leader withdraws Ukraine security support as Trump’s peace talk speculation grows

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current leader of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, Boyko Borissov, says he no longer supports signing a bilateral security agreement with Kyiv amid growing discussions in Europe and the US regarding peace negotiations, EurActiv reports.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity, raising concerns among allies about future US support for Ukraine.

Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, was expected to sign the security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Brussels on 11 December. However, the Bulgarian government withdrew from the initiative, seeking parliamentary approval instead. GERB, Borissov’s party, holds the most seats in parliament. Glavchev had previously committed to joining the initiative back in October.

Only six of the EU’s 27 member states—Bulgaria, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Malta, and Cyprus—have yet to sign such an agreement.

Since Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, GERB has supported military aid for Kyiv, with Borissov often highlighting this as evidence of his party’s pro-Western stance. However, he stated that the situation has now changed.

“Six months ago, we would have categorically supported such an agreement,” said Borissov.

He added that “we will work for a reconstruction or peace process” in Ukraine but stressed that such an agreement should be signed by a regular government capable of drafting a mutually beneficial deal.

Borissov did not specify what he considered lacking in the mutual benefit of the proposed agreement. When asked how a regular government, potentially involving the socialist BSP party, could sign a military cooperation agreement with Ukraine, Borissov stated, “If the agreement is mutually beneficial, no side will object.”

The BSP, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, opposes providing any military aid to Ukraine. Despite holding only 20 of 240 parliamentary seats, it could become a key coalition partner in a GERB-led government.

