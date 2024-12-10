Eng
Ajax Systems receives European Excellence Award 2024 as its Ukraine’s Air Alert app reaches 24 million downloads during war

The app has become a vital tool for notifying Ukrainians about military threats during Russia’s war.
byOlena Mukhina
10/12/2024
2 minute read
The Air Alert app by stfalcon.com and Ajax Systems, supported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Screenshot
Ajax Systems, an international technology company and Europe’s largest security system manufacturer, has announced that it has received the European Excellence Award 2024 in communications and public relations. The company was recognized in the “Internal Channel” category for its Air Alert application, designed to notify users about military alerts during Russia’s war.

Just days after the all-out war began in 2022, Ajax Systems launched the “Air Alert” mobile app in collaboration with Stfalcon and with the support of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The app cautions users of five types of threats: drones and missiles, artillery shelling, street fighting, and chemical or radiation threats. With over 24 million downloads, “Air Alarm” has become a reliable notification tool for Ukrainians.

It generates loud sounds alerting civilians of an impending airstrike, possible chemical attack, or technological catastrophe, even in the smartphone’s silent or sleep mode. Threat warnings are provided by the regional administrations of Ukraine, allowing citizens to reach shelters as quickly as possible.

“We are deeply grateful for the recognition from the European Excellence Award. The impact of the ‘Air Alarm’ app extends far beyond download numbers—it symbolizes resilience and the commitment to protect lives during wartime,” said Valentine Hrytsenko, the chief marketing officer at Ajax Systems.

The European Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding communications and public relations achievements across Europe, honoring companies and organizations that demonstrate creativity, impact, and social value in their initiatives.

This award adds to Ajax Systems’ accolades following its recognition at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2023, where the “Air Alarm” app was named ESG Initiative of the Year in the security or fire protection sector.

Earlier, the Estonian Ministry of Defense reported that the IT Coalition, established under Estonian and Luxembourg leadership, attracted almost €500 million for Ukraine during the first year of operation.

