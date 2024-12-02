Russians retreat from Hama and Homs amid Syrian opposition offensive, Ukrainian intel says

On 2 December, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) reported significant Russian military withdrawals from Syrian cities, including Hama, Homs, and partially Damascus, as opposition forces advance southward. Ukrainian intelligence described the situation as deteriorating for Russian troops, citing abandoned bases and equipment.

The Syrian civil war has escalated as rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized Aleppo in a late November 2024 surprise offensive, delivering a significant blow to Russian-backed President Bashar al-Assad. Opposition forces have since advanced further south as of now.

According to HUR, Russian forces evacuated from Hama to their Khmeimim airbase in Syria’s northwest, while clashes erupted in Damascus, prompting the beginning of a rapid evacuation of Russian troops and diplomats. Additionally, Russian forces reportedly fled Khan Sheikhoun, leaving behind substantial arsenals, which were later targeted by Russian airstrikes on 1 December. The strikes aimed to destroy equipment captured by opposition forces, Ukrainian intelligence stated.

“In the midst of the panicked retreat of Russian troops, news of the resignation of Russian contingent commander General Kisel spread widely in Arabic-language social media groups,” HUR notes, adding that Russian Colonel Vadim Baykulov, who commanded a unit of Russian special forces, was also summoned to Moscow to “explain to the leadership why his personnel suffered fatalities and military equipment in Aleppo was captured.”

Russia’s two main military bases are in western Syria – an airbase in Latakia and a naval base in Tartus. If the rebels continue their movement to the capital city of Damascus, these two bases will be cut off from the bulk of the Assad forces.

Russia began its military intervention in Syria in September 2015 to support Bashar al-Assad’s regime and secure strategic interests, including access to the Mediterranean via the Tartus naval base. Russian forces carried out extensive airstrikes in Syria, causing significant civilian casualties and widespread infrastructure destruction. These actions were pivotal in maintaining Assad’s grip on power and foreshadowed Russia’s strategy of leveling cities before capturing them, later seen in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Iran-backed militias, including fighters from Iraq, crossed into Syria to support Assad’s regime following the rebel seizure of Aleppo. Syrian and Russian forces have intensified airstrikes on rebel-held areas, targeting civilian infrastructure, according to AP. Meanwhile, Israel conducted airstrikes against Syrian and Hezbollah targets in southwestern Syria.

The Kremlin continues to maintain its airbase in northern Syria, despite growing challenges in supporting Assad’s regime amid its ongoing all-out war in Ukraine.

