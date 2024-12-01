Eng
North Macedonia arrests man seeking to fight with Russians against Ukraine

Macedonian authorities charged the local man him with participating in a foreign military formation.
by Yuri Zoria
01/12/2024
2 minute read
Skopje, Macedonia. Illustrative photo: Wikimedia Commons/Pudelek
North Macedonia arrests man seeking to fight with Russians against Ukraine

Police in North Macedonia have arrested a Macedonian national suspected of attempting to join the Russian army and fight in Ukraine, marking the first such case in the country, AP reported.

North Macedonia has supported Ukraine through military aid, including tanks, Su-25 aircraft, Mi-24 helicopters, and soldier training, along with humanitarian aid such as relief supplies and refugee assistance. Diplomatically, it has condemned Russia’s invasion, aligned with EU positions, and joined security commitments for Ukraine. As a NATO member since 2020, North Macedonia has imposed sanctions on the Russian Federation.

The suspect, identified only by initials J.K., was arrested late on 29 November and placed under house arrest for 30 days by an investigative judge. He faces charges of “participating in a foreign army, police, paramilitary or parapolice formation,” which carries a minimum sentence of three years if convicted.

According to the country’s Interior Ministry, the suspect was recruited through online channels by a person claiming to represent the Russian army. The recruiter reportedly offered compensation of 3,000 euros to join a newly formed detachment.

The Police statement revealed that the suspect flew to Moscow in October and upon returning to North Macedonia a week later, was interrogated at Skopje airport. During questioning, he admitted his intention to “sign a contract for work in the Russian army and be taken to a training camp where he would be trained to fight in Ukraine.

Law enforcement conducted a raid on the suspect’s home and seized documentation related to the case.

Desperate for more manpower after losing soldiers in Ukraine, Russia deceives foreign civilians, including Indians, into combat roles by promising well-paid non-combat positions. This recruitment drive extends globally, targeting economically challenged nations like Nepal and Central Asian countries, as part of Russia’s broader effort to bolster its forces. Additionally, some citizens of European countries, often former Russian nationals, occasionally join the Russian army.

