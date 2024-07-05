Ukrainian surgeons perform a unique heart operation on wounded soldier 

Ukrainian surgeons performed a unique surgical heart procedure to save a Ukrainian soldier from a life-threatening injury he received while serving in the Ukrainian military near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, according to the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery.

49-year-old Yuriy Sichka suffered a severe chest wound when a Russian shell pierced his lung and lodged in his heart while he was helping to retrieve the bodies of fallen comrades. Although doctors in Dnipro saved his life through emergency surgery, a dangerous hole in his coronary artery remained, allowing blood to enter the heart cavity and posing a serious risk to his life.

The surgical team carried out the procedure without the traditional chest incision, instead using an endovascular approach through the arm, which did not even require general anesthesia.

During the operation, the surgeons used an intracoronary ultrasound device, allowing them to visualize the vessel from the inside and accurately place special stent grafts, metal structures up to 5 mm in diameter, to close the damaged area of the artery.

According to the institute, this is the first known case in the world where such an operation was performed using this specific method.

Following the surgery, Sichka is reported to be in good health. While some recovery time is still needed, he is expected to be able to spend time with his grandchildren very soon.

