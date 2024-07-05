Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian surgeons perform a unique heart operation on wounded soldier 

Ukrainian soldier sustained a severe chest wound near Bakhmut that left a hole in his coronary artery, but a team of specialists at the Amosov Institute repaired the injury without opening the chest, using an endovascular approach and intracoronary ultrasound guidance.
byVira Kravchuk
05/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian surgeons perform a unique operation on heart of wounded soldier
Yuriy Sichka and two Ukrainian doctors Source: Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery
Ukrainian surgeons perform a unique heart operation on wounded soldier 

Ukrainian surgeons performed a unique surgical heart procedure to save a Ukrainian soldier from a life-threatening injury he received while serving in the Ukrainian military near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, according to the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery.

 49-year-old Yuriy Sichka suffered a severe chest wound when a Russian shell pierced his lung and lodged in his heart while he was helping to retrieve the bodies of fallen comrades. Although doctors in Dnipro saved his life through emergency surgery, a dangerous hole in his coronary artery remained, allowing blood to enter the heart cavity and posing a serious risk to his life.

The surgical team carried out the procedure without the traditional chest incision, instead using an endovascular approach through the arm, which did not even require general anesthesia.

During the operation, the surgeons used an intracoronary ultrasound device, allowing them to visualize the vessel from the inside and accurately place special stent grafts, metal structures up to 5 mm in diameter, to close the damaged area of the artery.  

According to the institute, this is the first known case in the world where such an operation was performed using this specific method.

Following the surgery, Sichka is reported to be in good health. While some recovery time is still needed, he is expected to be able to spend time with his grandchildren very soon.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!