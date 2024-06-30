Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Novolipetsk steel mill

Overnight on 28 June, Ukrainian strike drones hit the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in the Russian city of Lipetsk, according to Militarnyi.

Recently, Ukrainian drone attacks have been regularly targeting Russian oil refineries and oil depots in various regions.

According to Russian media, seven drones targeted the plant’s territory, damaging the oxygen separation unit and the oxygen station, but no casualties have been reported.

It is not the first attack on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, Russia’s largest steel plant and the 17th largest in the world. In February, Lipetsk Region Governor Igor Artamonov said about a fire outbreak “in one of the shops” of the steel mill.

Initial reports claimed the fire started due to technical failure, but its workers confirmed it occurred after two drones crashed into the plant.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine successfully struck more than 30 oil refineries, terminals, and depots in Russia.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, said in a recent interview for The Philadephia Inquirer that drone strikes on Russian oil refineries may not be decisive in the war but could have significant economic and psychological impacts.

