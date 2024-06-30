Eng
Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Novolipetsk steel mill

Russian media reported that seven drones were involved in the attack.
byOlena Mukhina
30/06/2024
1 minute read
attack drone unit Ukraine 128 brigade
Soldiers of the attack drone unit of the 128th Mountain assault brigade at work. Often, they repurpose Russian trophy drones to be used against Russian troops. Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade
Overnight on 28 June, Ukrainian strike drones hit the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in the Russian city of Lipetsk, according to Militarnyi.

Recently, Ukrainian drone attacks have been regularly targeting Russian oil refineries and oil depots in various regions.

According to Russian media, seven drones targeted the plant’s territory, damaging the oxygen separation unit and the oxygen station, but no casualties have been reported.

It is not the first attack on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, Russia’s largest steel plant and the 17th largest in the world. In February, Lipetsk Region Governor Igor Artamonov said about a fire outbreak “in one of the shops” of the steel mill.

Initial reports claimed the fire started due to technical failure, but its workers confirmed it occurred after two drones crashed into the plant.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine successfully struck more than 30 oil refineries, terminals, and depots in Russia.

Zelenskyy: SBU managed to hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, and oil depots with drones

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, said in a recent interview for The Philadephia Inquirer that drone strikes on Russian oil refineries may not be decisive in the war but could have significant economic and psychological impacts.

Read more:

