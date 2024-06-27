Eng
Estonia to send defense aid to Ukraine worth more than € 100 million in 2024

The country confirmed it will allocate at least 0.25% of GDP annually in 2024-2027 for Ukraine’s assistance.
byOlena Mukhina
27/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas on 27 June, 2024. Credit: President’s Office
The new defense agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas in Brussels stipulates that Tallinn will supply Kyiv with military assistance worth more than €100 million this year and will continue providing support over the next 10 years, the Presidential Office has reported.

The Estonian government also confirmed it will allocate at least 0.25% of GDP annually in 2024-2027 for Ukraine’s military aid.

Estonia is the first country to propose fixing a percentage of GDP to support Ukraine in bilateral security agreements.

Under the terms of the new deal, Kyiv will receive 122 mm artillery and 155 mm howitzers, anti-tank missile systems, missiles, mines, Carl Gustaf rifles, grenade launchers, unmanned aerial vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment.

Both countries will also establish a regular Strategic Dialogue to discuss security and defense issues. In addition, Estonia and Ukraine will continue to cooperate in defense industries, military training, and cyber defense.

“Separate blocks of the agreement relate to strengthening sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages, bringing the aggressor to justice, assisting our country in recovery and reconstruction, countering hybrid threats, cooperation in cyber and information security, and protecting critical infrastructure,” said the President’s Office in a statement.

On 26 June, the EU decided that Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is set to become the European Union’s next foreign policy chief.

Estonian PM Kallas will take over as next EU foreign policy head

Kallas will replace Josep Borrell, who has held the position since 2019. This appointment comes as part of a broader reshuffling of top EU positions, with sources also indicating that Antonio Costa, Portugal’s former prime minister, is to become the next president of the European Council, succeeding Charles Michel.

