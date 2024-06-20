Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: After signing Russia-North Korea defense pact, Putin visits Vietnam

Meanwhile, a US Embassy condemns platform given by Hanoi to Putin to promote Russia’s war against Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
20/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian Intel: Number of damaged Russian Su-57s could be two
Su-57 and Vladimir Putin. Photo: putin-today.ru
Reuters: After signing Russia-North Korea defense pact, Putin visits Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a state visit to Vietnam that strengthening strategic ties is “one of his priorities” as he continued a swing through Asia, according to Reuters.

His visit came a day after signing a defense agreement with North Korea, which was highly criticized by Ukraine’s allies, including South Korea.

Putin said the purpose of Vietnam’s visit is to build a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. He also claimed that Russia is planning to invest in the country’s energy sector.

Reuters reported that Vietnam has the same agreements on the “comprehensive strategic partnership” Putin spoke of with the US and China.

During the visit, President To Lam congratulated Putin on winning the 2024 presidential elections and praised Russia’s “domestic political stability.”

This year, Russia also forced Ukrainians in occupied territories to vote for Putin. For instance, Moscow-installed authorities organized “home voting.” Members of the ‘election commissions’ were conducting door-to-door visits to residents of the occupied cities, escorted by armed military personnel.

Ukrainians in occupied regions vote in Russia’s election at gunpoint

At the meeting, Putin and To Lam witnessed the exchange of 11 agreements, including deals on oil and gas.

The US, Vietnam’s top export market, along with the EU, which upgraded diplomatic relations with Hanoi last year, criticized the country’s decision to host the Russian ruler.

Last week, a US embassy statement said no country should be giving Russia a platform to promote its war against Ukraine.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!