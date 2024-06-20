Reuters: After signing Russia-North Korea defense pact, Putin visits Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a state visit to Vietnam that strengthening strategic ties is “one of his priorities” as he continued a swing through Asia, according to Reuters.

His visit came a day after signing a defense agreement with North Korea, which was highly criticized by Ukraine’s allies, including South Korea.

Putin said the purpose of Vietnam’s visit is to build a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. He also claimed that Russia is planning to invest in the country’s energy sector.

Reuters reported that Vietnam has the same agreements on the “comprehensive strategic partnership” Putin spoke of with the US and China.

During the visit, President To Lam congratulated Putin on winning the 2024 presidential elections and praised Russia’s “domestic political stability.”

This year, Russia also forced Ukrainians in occupied territories to vote for Putin. For instance, Moscow-installed authorities organized “home voting.” Members of the ‘election commissions’ were conducting door-to-door visits to residents of the occupied cities, escorted by armed military personnel.

At the meeting, Putin and To Lam witnessed the exchange of 11 agreements, including deals on oil and gas.

The US, Vietnam’s top export market, along with the EU, which upgraded diplomatic relations with Hanoi last year, criticized the country’s decision to host the Russian ruler.

Last week, a US embassy statement said no country should be giving Russia a platform to promote its war against Ukraine.

