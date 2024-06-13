Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 3-year-old child

Russian laucnhed an attack on the city of Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 13 June, injuring two children, Governor Serhiy Lysak said.

According to the Lysak, a 3-year-old girl has an explosive injury, abrasions and scratches. She is in the hospital in a moderate condition. The Russian attack also injured a 12-year-old girl. She will recover at home, Lysak said.

The city Governor also said the attack damaged nine residential buildings, where a fire broke out.

Novomoskovsk, with a pre-war population of over 60,000, is located on the northern outskirts of the regional center, Dnipro. Russian missiles and drones regularly strike the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine and other Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons, including strike drones, missiles, air-dropped bombs, and multiple rocket launchers.

In a separate incident on 12 June, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, said an attack on the residential area killed nine people and injured 32, including five children.

Read also: