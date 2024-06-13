Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 3-year-old child

A 3-year-old girl sustained explosive injuries and another injured kid, a 12-year-old, suffered acute stress after a Russian attack hit Novomoskovsk, a city in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
byMaria Tril
13/06/2024
1 minute read
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 3-year-old child

Russian laucnhed an attack on the city of Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 13 June, injuring two children, Governor Serhiy Lysak said.

According to the Lysak, a 3-year-old girl has an explosive injury, abrasions and scratches. She is in the hospital in a moderate condition. The Russian attack also injured a 12-year-old girl. She will recover at home, Lysak said.

The city Governor also said the attack damaged nine residential buildings, where a fire broke out.

Novomoskovsk, with a pre-war population of over 60,000, is located on the northern outskirts of the regional center, Dnipro. Russian missiles and drones regularly strike the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central-eastern Ukraine and other Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons, including strike drones, missiles, air-dropped bombs, and multiple rocket launchers.

In a separate incident on 12 June, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, said an attack on the residential area killed nine people and injured 32, including five children.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts