Two British tourists arrested in Latvia for vandalizing Ukrainian flag

Riga Municipal Police arrested two British men who had broken off Ukrainian flag from the facade of a building and later thrown it over a fence.

On 2 June, Riga Municipal Police reported that shortly after midnight, employees of the Riga Municipal Police Video Surveillance Center noticed two men on CCTV cameras in Old Riga, one of whom was carrying a Ukrainian flag. The flag was later thrown over a fence, аccording to Delfi.

Both men immediately left the scene. The information was passed on to a municipal police patrol in the vicinity of Old Riga.

Within a few minutes, the police encountered individuals matching the description near Riga Castle. Upon checking their data, it was discovered that the men were British citizens who had previously consumed alcohol in Old Riga.

Initially, the men claimed to have found the flag on the ground in the street. Municipal police officers inspected the location and determined that the flag had been broken off from the facade of a building on Aspazijas Boulevard.

The individuals were detained and later handed over to State Police officers for further procedural actions.

In April the Latvian police arrested two Latvian citizens who tore down the Ukrainian flag from one of the buildings.

In March, posters in support of Ukraine were damaged near the Russian embassy in Latvia.

Read more:

Latvia wants to ban Russian and Belarusian citizens from teaching in schools

Top Latvia diplomat’s half marathon effort nets €14,000 for Ukraine combat drones

Latvia donates €100,000 worth of communication equipment to Ukraine as part of IT coalition

Latvia announces new aid package to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems

Latvia donates high-voltage equipment to bolster Ukraine’s energy infrastructure