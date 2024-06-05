Eng
Two British tourists arrested in Latvia for vandalizing Ukrainian flag

Two British men were taken into custody by Riga Municipal Police on 2 June after CCTV footage showed them breaking a Ukrainian flag off an Old Riga building and discarding it over a fence.
byVira Kravchuk
05/06/2024
2 minute read
Latvia and Ukraine Flags.
Latvia and Ukraine Flags. Source: DepositPhotos
Riga Municipal Police arrested two British men who had broken off Ukrainian flag from the facade of a building and later thrown it over a fence.

On 2 June,  Riga Municipal Police reported that shortly after midnight, employees of the Riga Municipal Police Video Surveillance Center noticed two men on CCTV cameras in Old Riga, one of whom was carrying a Ukrainian flag. The flag was later thrown over a fence, аccording to Delfi. 

Both men immediately left the scene. The information was passed on to a municipal police patrol in the vicinity of Old Riga.

Within a few minutes, the police encountered individuals matching the description near Riga Castle. Upon checking their data, it was discovered that the men were British citizens who had previously consumed alcohol in Old Riga.

Initially, the men claimed to have found the flag on the ground in the street. Municipal police officers inspected the location and determined that the flag had been broken off from the facade of a building on Aspazijas Boulevard.

The individuals were detained and later handed over to State Police officers for further procedural actions.

In April the Latvian police arrested two Latvian citizens who tore down the Ukrainian flag from one of the buildings.

In March, posters in support of Ukraine were damaged near the Russian embassy in Latvia.

