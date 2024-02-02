Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

US Senate announces key vote on Ukraine aid next week

The US Senate gears up for a crucial vote on a comprehensive aid package, including some $60 billion for Ukraine, despite skepticism from Republican lawmakers and external pressures from Donald Trump.
byYuri Zoria
02/02/2024
2 minute read
Congress of the United States.
The Congress of the United States. Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

After an EU summit secured €50 billion in aid for Ukraine, overcoming Hungary’s opposition, the US Senate announced its upcoming long-expected vote on Ukraine aid.

The US has been Ukraine’s biggest financial supporter amid Russia’s invasion, yet the Pentagon has depleted Ukraine aid funds by the end of 2023, while the US Congressional Republicans have been stalling the approval of new aid funding for months. The lack of military aid degrades Ukraine’s military capabilities, benefitting Russia.

Sky News reports that the US Senate is set to vote on a bill that allocates funding for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security “before next Thursday,” 9 February. 

“We cannot simply shirk from our responsibilities just because the task is difficult,” said Chuck Schumer, the chamber’s top Democrat.

In October 2023, Biden submitted a request to Congress for additional funding to address national defense requirements, totaling $106 billion in aid to Israel, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, and for boosting US border security. The package includes a provision to allocate a minimum of $61.4 billion for military and economic assistance to Ukraine. However, the package has still been rejected by the Republican-controlled House.

Senate negotiators have spent months discussing the package, but Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to reject the deal, and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed skepticism, according to Sky News.

As of December, the EU and its member states have pledged €133 billion in support, with the US contributing €71 billion, reports the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Contributions from the rest of the world amount to just under €37 billion.

On 29 January, US auditors visited Kyiv to review the spending of American military assistance to Ukraine, as no violations have been identified previously, and the Pentagon continued to ensure US taxpayer funds were used appropriately.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts