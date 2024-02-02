US Senate announces key vote on Ukraine aid next week

After an EU summit secured €50 billion in aid for Ukraine, overcoming Hungary’s opposition, the US Senate announced its upcoming long-expected vote on Ukraine aid.

The US has been Ukraine’s biggest financial supporter amid Russia’s invasion, yet the Pentagon has depleted Ukraine aid funds by the end of 2023, while the US Congressional Republicans have been stalling the approval of new aid funding for months. The lack of military aid degrades Ukraine’s military capabilities, benefitting Russia.