Ukraine identifies US-made components in Russian missile used in Chernihiv attack

Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) experts have discovered that a Russian missile, which struck the center of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023 and killed seven people, including a six-year-old girl, contained four components from the US.

Despite the US and EU sanctions imposed to weaken Russia’s “war machine,” NAZK continues to update its database with foreign components found in Russian missiles and air bombs launched against Ukrainian cities.

The missile, identified as an Iskander-K type, was used in the deadly attack on the city and was found to have four American components in its satellite navigation system.

The investigation revealed that the missile was manufactured no earlier than March 2023, suggesting that these components were likely supplied to the aggressor after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NAZK reported.

“Foreign technologies and components must not continue to become part of the weaponry of aggressors who kill civilians worldwide. The world must unite around the non-proliferation of its technologies to such terrorist regimes as Russia. Global peace and security depend on it,” NAZK stated.

Earlier this month, NAZK expanded its database of foreign components in Russian weapons, adding 42 new details specific to the Russian Kh-59 cruise missile.

