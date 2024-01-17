Eng
130 residents evacuated after Russian drone attack hits Odesa apartment building

byAlya Shandra
17/01/2024
1 minute read
Three residents have been injured and 130 evacuated from an apartment building damaged in Russia’s overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.

Odesa, Ukraine’s third-largest city, faces the brunt of Russian drone attacks, which are launched in close proximity from occupied Crimea and other occupied areas of south Ukraine. Waves of these attacks have targeted the city’s port infrastructure, crucial for Ukraine’s sea exports of grain.

Photos: Dumska, Ukraine’s DSNS

This night, the Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones were launched at “critically low altitudes,” according to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine. 19 of 20 were downed.

Despite most drones being shot down, an apartment building was badly hit, with 130 residents evacuated and three injured, as a result of the Russian attack. The local media outlet Dumska reported that not a single apartment building was left intact. As well, four cars have been destroyed and eight damaged in the attack, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported.

Also this night, Russia struck central Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, injuring 17.

