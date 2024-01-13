“If war in Ukraine is frozen, Russia will have time to prepare for a revenge war,” Zelenskyy says

During his official visit to Riga on Thursday, 11 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of not allowing Russia to transform the ongoing war in Ukraine into a ‘frozen conflict’.

Highlighting the risks of easing sanctions and reduced international support, Zelenskyy’s remarks underscore the importance of sustained global backing and a unified stance against Russian aggression, crucial for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and countering Russian disinformation campaigns.

In a conversation with Latvian reporters, Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine’s commitment to retaining its territories and thwarting Russia’s efforts to manipulate narratives in European and American media through heavy investment in disinformation, Baltic Times reports.

Zelenskyy expressed concerns about Russia potentially preparing for a major counter-offensive and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.

He stated, “Russia must not be given the opportunity to prepare for a major counter-offensive, Russia must not be given the opportunity to develop manufacturing. Nor should the Russian forces be allowed to turn into an army like the one that attacked Ukraine at the beginning of the war and tried to destroy us.”

He pointed out the dangers of a potential easing of sanctions and diminished international pressure if the war were to become stagnant. If the war in Ukraine is frozen, countries might start to ease sanctions and ask why a new sanctions package and, for example, a tribunal are needed if there are no active hostilities, Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the critical nature of continuous international support.

The Ukrainian president warned against giving Russia time to prepare for a ‘revenge war’, urging for the consolidation of societal and international plans and objectives.

“If the war in Ukraine is frozen, Russia will have time to prepare for a revenge war. This must not happen. We need to consolidate our societies, our plans need to match those of our partners and our capabilities. This means receiving aid that also takes into account the capabilities of our partners. But I am not at liberty to comment on Ukraine’s objectives on the front line in more detail,” he said.