Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 25 Leopard 1 tanks in 2024

Rheinmetall awarded contract to supply Ukraine with 32 Leopard 1 systems, including 25 main battle tanks, recovery vehicles, and training tanks, plus support services, with delivery in 2024.
Yuri Zoria
14/11/2023
The German army’s Leopard 1A5 at the 2015 military day in Uffenheim, Germany. File photo: Rainer Lippert/Wikimedia Commons
German arms maker Rheinmetall has entered into a contract with the Ukrainian government to supply 32 Leopard 1 systems, a deal financed by the German government and valued in the upper-two-digit million-euro range, the company reported.

The delivery, scheduled for 2024, is set to include 25 main battle tanks of the Leopard 1A5 model, five armored recovery vehicles Bergepanzer 2, and two driver training tanks. This package includes training, logistics, spare parts, and maintenance.

According to the company’s press release, the Leopard 1 systems are being overhauled and readied for use at Rheinmetall’s plants in Germany’s Unterlüß and Kassel.

  • Rheinmetall has already been contracted to supply a total of eighty Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. A majority of these Marder vehicles have already been delivered and are active in Ukraine’s ongoing military operations.
  • The company is prepared to deliver an additional twenty Marder IFVs pending an order.
  • Ukraine is expected to receive five Caracal airmobile-capable vehicles in late 2023 and early 2024.
  • Rheinmetall will also supply Ukraine with fourteen Leopard 2A4 tanks on behalf of the Dutch and Danish governments next year.

