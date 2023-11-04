CNN: Ukraine military aid running out of funds, White House says amidst Congress split

On 3 November, the White House made clear that the available funds for Ukraine’s military aid from the US are rapidly depleting, CNN reports.

This situation has arisen due to the ongoing disagreement between House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Senate regarding the Biden administration’s request for additional funding in the billions of dollars.

The November 3 announcement of a $425 million security package has brought the US to the brink of its financial capacity for assisting Ukraine, CNN says.

“We are beginning to provide Ukraine with smaller [Presidential Drawdown Authority] packages in order to stretch out our ability to support Ukraine for as long as possible,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on 3 November.