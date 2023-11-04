Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

CNN: Ukraine military aid running out of funds, White House says amidst Congress split

The White House is growing increasingly worried about the diminishing funds allocated for Ukraine’s military aid, reports CNN, referring to the WH press secretary.
byYuri Zoria
04/11/2023
1 minute read
Ordnance for M777 gun. Source: US Embassy in Ukraine
155mm ordnance for M777 gun. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine
On 3 November, the White House made clear that the available funds for Ukraine’s military aid from the US are rapidly depleting, CNN reports.

This situation has arisen due to the ongoing disagreement between House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Senate regarding the Biden administration’s request for additional funding in the billions of dollars.

The November 3 announcement of a $425 million security package has brought the US to the brink of its financial capacity for assisting Ukraine, CNN says.

“We are beginning to provide Ukraine with smaller [Presidential Drawdown Authority] packages in order to stretch out our ability to support Ukraine for as long as possible,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on 3 November.

Last month, US President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a comprehensive, bipartisan supplemental bill, requesting over $100 billion for national security, including $61.4 billion for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel, $9.15 billion for humanitarian aid, $7.4 billion for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region, and $13.6 billion for US-Mexico border security.

However, the recently elected GOP speaker has not yet presented his strategy for funding Ukraine separately from Israel, which the House approved on 2 November.

