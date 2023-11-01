North Korea’s secret arms shipment to Russia exposed by South Korean intel

North Korea sent military advisors and over a million artillery shells to Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing South Korean intelligence.

North Korea organized around ten shipments of weapons to Russia since August 2023, the National Intelligence Service of South Korea reported in a closed-door briefing with South Korean lawmakers on 1 November, according to Bloomberg.

According to the South Korean National Intelligence Service, North Korea also sent military advisors to Russia to instruct Russian troops on how to use North Korean ammunition against Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, a million North Korean shells would be enough for “about two months of shelling.”

North Korea has one of the world’s largest stockpiles of artillery shells and missiles compatible with the Soviet-era weapons used by the Russian army against Ukraine.

In November 2022, the US accused North Korea of secret supplies of artillery shells to Russia for use against Ukraine.

A month later, the White House claimed Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary company took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

In September 2023, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief said Pyongyang had been providing military assistance to Moscow, albeit discreetly.

Later the same month, South Korea’s senior presidential official confirmed that the DNRK’s weapons were spotted on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Satellite imagery captured on 5 October 2023 indicated the flow of rail traffic between North Korea and Russia.

On 13 October, US Security Council spokesman John Kirby condemned North Korea for alleged arms shipments to Russia.

