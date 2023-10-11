Ukraine gets a billion-dollar grant in US aid

The state budget of Ukraine has received a grant of $1.15 billion from the United States through the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance.

The funds are part of the fifth additional aid package under the World Bank’s Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability and Sustainable Governance in Ukraine (PEACE) project.

“The project aims to partially compensate for state budget expenditures, including social and humanitarian spending unrelated to security and defense. In 2023, Ukraine has already received $10.9 billion in direct budget support from the United States through grants,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance reported.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the grant funding will be used to reimburse Ukraine’s state budget expenditures, in particular for payments under specific state social assistance programs to support people with disabilities, low-income families, housing and utility subsidies, pay salaries of the State Emergency Service’s employees and employees of state bodies and educational institutions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the state budget of Ukraine has already received $22.9 billion in support from the United States, according to the Finance Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko.

On 21 September, the state budget of Ukraine also received $1.25 billion in grant funds from the United States through the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

