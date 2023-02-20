EU allocates USD 18,5 mn to support Ukraine’s digital transformation

The European Union established a new “EU Support for Digital Transformation of Ukraine” (DT4UA) project and allocated $18,5 mn to support Ukraine’s digital transformation.

The project is aimed at helping Ukraine to develop digital services and day-to-day governance. Experts of the DT4UA will also create an e-governance system to respond effectively to the challenges posed by war.

DT4UA will advance the development of public services, including Diia app services, improve data exchange, and bring Ukrainian e-identification infrastructure closer to EU standards.

Tags: EU, Ukraine