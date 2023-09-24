Zelenskyy meets with top businesspeople during visit to US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had met top entrepreneurs and financiers during his latest visit to the United States.

The Ukrainian president together with Michael Bloomberg, Bill Ackman, Barry Sternlicht, Ken Griffin, Jonathan Gray, Philipp Hildebrand, Eric Schmidt, and Robert Kraft discussed investment opportunities in Ukraine.

“We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to the president, the US entrepreneurs expressed their readiness to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine when the country would receive security guarantees.