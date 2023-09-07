Car with Russian Military Personnel Blown Up in Southern Ukraine (VIDEO)

The Russians in the car, Ukrinform reports, worked in occupied Skadovsk. However, they were visiting Oleshky to conduct filtration operations and torture Ukrainians. According to the publication, the Security Service of Ukraine was involved in the explosion.
Read more:
- So-called commandant in the Russian-occupied Berdiansk was blown up in a car
- A car of a senior collaborator with Russians was blown up in occupied southern Ukrainian Melitopol by Ukrainian resistance
- One more car of Russian occupation administration was blown up today