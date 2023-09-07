Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Car with Russian Military Personnel Blown Up in Southern Ukraine (VIDEO)

According to Ukrinform, citing sources in the Security Service of Ukraine, a car carrying Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) agents and military personnel exploded in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson Oblast. One of the FSB agents died, another remains in critical condition, and three more Russian military personnel were injured.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Russians in the car, Ukrinform reports, worked in occupied Skadovsk. However, they were visiting Oleshky to conduct filtration operations and torture Ukrainians. According to the publication, the Security Service of Ukraine was involved in the explosion.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts