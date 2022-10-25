German President hid in shelter during his visit to Ukraine

Steinmeier was forced to hide in the shelter during the air alert in Chernihiv oblast, north of Ukraine, Spiegel reported.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during a visit to Koriukivka in Chernihiv oblast, had to go to the shelter due to an air alert amid potential Russia’s missiles or drones attack.

After Steinmeier’s arrival, an air alert was announced in Koriukivka. The siren sounded as Steinmeier spoke to the media.