Blinken visits an underground bunker in Ukraine

On September 7, the second day of his visit to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited a State Border Guard facility on the outskirts of Kyiv, CNN reports. There, he descended into an underground bomb shelter and later inspected American armored vehicles and spy drones.

Border guards gave Blinken a bottle of Crimean wine from his birth year. In addition, he left his signature on the Ukrainian flag.

Blinken then visited a Ukrainian demining center, which plays a key role in Ukraine’s attempts to safely reclaim territory from Russia.

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on September 6 for an unannounced official visit. He met with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba, among others. The top US official announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine totaling over $1 billion, which for the first time will include depleted uranium shells for US Abrams tanks. Blinken also stated “significant progress” by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

