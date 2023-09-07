Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Blinken visits an underground bunker in Ukraine

byEuheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On September 7, the second day of his visit to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited a State Border Guard facility on the outskirts of Kyiv, CNN reports. There, he descended into an underground bomb shelter and later inspected American armored vehicles and spy drones.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours a State Border Guard site in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 7. Brendan Smialowski/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours a State Border Guard site in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 7. Brendan Smialowski/AP

Border guards gave Blinken a bottle of Crimean wine from his birth year. In addition, he left his signature on the Ukrainian flag.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours a State Border Guard site in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 7. Brendan Smialowski/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours a State Border Guard site in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 7. Brendan Smialowski/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves his signature on the Ukrainian flag in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 7. Brendan Smialowski/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves his signature on the Ukrainian flag in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 7. Brendan Smialowski/AP

Blinken then visited a Ukrainian demining center, which plays a key role in Ukraine’s attempts to safely reclaim territory from Russia.

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on September 6 for an unannounced official visit. He met with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba, among others. The top US official announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine totaling over $1 billion, which for the first time will include depleted uranium shells for US Abrams tanks. Blinken also stated “significant progress” by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts