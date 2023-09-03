Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Moldovan president condemns Russian drone attack on Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
03/09/2023
1 minute read
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has condemned Russia’s drone attack in Odesa, saying that Russia “must be held accountable for every piece of infrastructure destroyed”.

“I strongly condemn Russia’s brutal attack on port infrastructure in Odesa region. Russia must be held accountable for every piece of infrastructure destroyed. My thoughts are with all those affected. Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

Overnight on 2/3 September, Russia attacked Ukrainian Danube ports in Odesa Oblast with 25 Shahed “kamikaze” drones. Ukraine’s Air Force says 22 of those were downed. The rest hit the port infrastructure, injuring two civilians, the Operational Command South (OC South) reported.

Russia targets Odesa river ports with 25 kamikaze drones, Ukraine downs 22 of those
