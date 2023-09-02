Locals bid farewell to the 23-year-old helicopter pilot who died when two helicopters were attacked by a Russian fighter jet

Locals bid farewell to the 23-year-old helicopter pilot, Ivan Yarovyi, in Kharkiv Oblast, who was killed in a helicopter crash near Bakhmut on 29 August 2023, along with five other crew members.

Head of the Eastern group of troops press service, Illia Yevlash, said that two helicopters crashed while trying to evade the attack of the Russian fighter jet near Bakhmut. He didn’t specify whether the helicopters were shot down by the fighter jet or crashed due to unsuccessful maneuvers, saying that the investigation of the incident began.