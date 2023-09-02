Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Fire breaks out in Russia-occupied Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve

byOrysia Hrudka
02/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



A fire has erupted within the Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve, situated in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine’s press service reported on their Telegram account that the fire has spread across an area of approximately 7,000 hectares in the “Pivdenna” section.

The Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve, which came under Russian occupation in 2022, has faced various challenges. Despite the occupation, it continued to function in a Ukrainian format until March 25, 2023, when it fell under Russian control.

Askania-Nova is a nature reserve situated in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, which encompasses a zoological park, a botanical (dendrological) garden, and an expansive expanse of untouched steppes. Positioned amidst the arid Taurida steppe near Oleshky Sands, it participates in the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme. Additionally, before the full-scale invasion and Russian occupation, it functioned as a research institute under the Ukrainian Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

In the beginning of August, wildfires were also reported the most valuable steppe area within the Dzharylhach National Nature Park, located on Dzharylhach island in the Black Sea. Since the full-scale invasion began, the island has fallen under Russian occupation, and the special administration of the national park is unable to ensure its preservation.

Wildfires devastate most valuable steppe area on Dzharylhach island, occupied by Russia, warns UNCG

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts