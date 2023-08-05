Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Wildfires devastate most valuable steppe area on Dzharylhach island, occupied by Russia, warns UNCG

Wildfires continue to devastate steppe area in Dzharylhach National Park in Ukraine’s Black Sea. The Park had been occupied by Russia
byOrysia Hrudka
05/08/2023
1 minute read
Wildfires continue to ravage the most valuable steppe area within the Dzharylhach National Nature Park for the past five days, according to a recent release by Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group–UNCG.

Since the full-scale invasion began, Dzharylhach island has fallen under occupation, and the special administration of the national park is unable to ensure its preservation. The burning area is an ecologically sensitive zone with restricted human access, harboring a significant portion of the island’s steppe ecosystems and rare steppe animals’ populations.

This protected area obtained its reserve status in 1974, 35 years before the establishment of the national park, and it remains under devastating fire with no firefighting efforts in place, causing colossal losses to the island’s biodiversity.

