German fined for swastikas on Ukrainian cars resigns – Spiegel

A city councilor of the German town of Baden-Baden has resigned after being accused of painting swastikas on two cars with Ukrainian number plates, Spiegel reports.

In addition, Martin Kühne from the far-right Alternative for Germany party wrote “F*ck UA” on the two vehicles at an underground parking lot. Earlier, he was fined over the Nazi vandalism, according to the public prosecutor.

Kühne submitted his resignation on 29 August and hasn’t provided comment on his actions to his colleagues in the AfD faction.