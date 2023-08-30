Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

German fined for swastikas on Ukrainian cars resigns – Spiegel

byOlena Mukhina
30/08/2023
1 minute read
The city of Baden-Baden in Germany. Source: Wikipedia/ A.Savin
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



A city councilor of the German town of Baden-Baden has resigned after being accused of painting swastikas on two cars with Ukrainian number plates, Spiegel reports.

In addition, Martin Kühne from the far-right Alternative for Germany party wrote “F*ck UA” on the two vehicles at an underground parking lot. Earlier, he was fined over the Nazi vandalism, according to the public prosecutor.

Kühne submitted his resignation on 29 August and hasn’t provided comment on his actions to his colleagues in the AfD faction.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts