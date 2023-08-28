Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy announces boost in Ukrainian arms production

Serge Havrylets
28/08/2023
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot from a video by Ukrainian TV
In his daily video address to Ukrainians, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is “maximizing” arms production.

The Ukrainian arms production will soon produce “better results,” President Zelenskyy said.

“I had a meeting on Ukrainian arms production. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian state-run arms manufacturer – ed.], heads of Ukrainian-based companies that produce guns, shells, drones, missiles, and armored vehicles…All were present. We are maximizing production volumes. Ukraine can do it. We have the funding. Our defense industry will produce more results,” President Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy informed that the next meeting of the National Security Council would hear a report on preparations for winter (including security aspects) and would discuss a program to prepare for the use of new combat aircraft by the Ukrainian Air Force.

