“In a big war, there are no small deeds” — Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dedicated his Independence Day speech to everyone giving Ukraine Independence. He was speaking in Kyiv on the background of the mural dedicated to a Ukrainian soldier who was captured by Russians and executed after fearlessly saying the official Ukrainian military greeting, “Glory to Ukraine.”

“In a big war, there are no small deeds. No unnecessary ones. No unimportant ones,” Zelenskyy said in his speech on 24 August 2023. “When we celebrate Ukraine’s Independence, everyone can feel a part of it. Everyone can ask themselves: where are you in Ukrainian Independence? What did you add to Independence? And what did you do to help Independence?”

Happy Ukraine’s Independence Day!



The day of the free, the strong, and the dignified. The day of equals. Ukrainian men and women. In our entire country.



In this fight, everyone counts. Because the fight is for something that is important to everyone. An independent Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tUYTsn3TrE — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2023

Ukraine’s President thanked every warrior, every soldier, officer, and general who is bringing victory closer. He also mentioned everyone who is waiting every day for their loved ones to return from the frontline.

He expressed deep gratitude to the heroes who sacrificed their lives defending Ukraine. “I thank and bow to each and every one of them,” Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked every Ukrainian mother, wherever she is in the world, who doesn’t allow children to lose themselves. As well as Ukrainian children, supporting defenders with their sincerety and drawings, which are in every combat brigade on the walls of bunkers and trenches.

To every Ukrainian teacher, doctor, and combat medic, conducting their work regardless of whether there is a “hit.” To Ukrainian electricians and air defense service members, who saved light and warmth for every Ukrainian family.

He also thanked rescuers “who didn’t allow Russian darkness to break us, our state, our freedom, our Independence.” As well as “everyone who spreads the truth about Ukraine and this war in different languages.” Sapperts, “demining Ukrainian fields, who don’t have a right to mistake,” farmers collecting harvest under shelling and railways workers carrying goods despite the danger. He expressed his condolences to relatives of all Ukrainian professionals who died from Russian missile attacks while conducting their work.

President thanked everyone who is paying taxes and providing jobs, which helps supply the army. As well as all those organizing fundraising campaigns, who “keep the fire of volunteering, this sincere Ukrainian unity alive.” And everyone who brings everything needed to the trenches.

He mentioned artists, athletes, and all those promoting Ukrainian culture and organizing charity concerts.

President specifically emphasized the role of Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons, who are not yet known to the public:

“When we are proud to have sunk the flagship of the enemy fleet, Moskva cruiser when we rejoice at hitting the Kerch bridge, we also thank those who cannot be mentioned now, whose names cannot be told, but about whom books will be written and movies will definitely be made in the future. Those whom I award with classified decrees and who carry out the most difficult operations. Thank you! You are all important!“

Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on 24 August, when Independence was officially proclaimed in 1991. In 2023, as well as in 2022, the celebration was conducted without any massive events due to the ongoing war.

Already since the 1990s, Ukraine’s Independence was constantly in danger from Russia. The first massive tensions happened already in 1994 when Ukraine’s Security Service successfully prevented the Russian plan to occupy Crimea. Back then, Ukraine’s restrained yet decisive actions contained Russian plans as well as the risk of war.

In 2014, Russia used a short window of opportunity during Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity to start its war against Ukraine.