UK Chief of Defence Staff Radakin visited Ukraine, discussed current counteroffensive with Ukrainian Commander in Chief Zaluzhnyi

The UK Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin visited Ukraine last week, meeting with Ukrainian Commander in Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. It was Radakin’s fifth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

“We discussed the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and I reaffirmed the UK’s unwavering support,” Radakin wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s Zaluzhnyi also wrote that they had a constructive meeting on one of the command posts, where they discussed counteroffensive and Ukrainian needs. Zaluzhnyi thanked UK partners for their support.

“Constructive meeting with our British partners,” Zaluzhnyi wrote. “We worked at one of the command points. Admiral Radakin was familiarized in detail with the situation on the battlefield, with our offensive and defensive actions. We discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. I thanked our partners for their support. We continue to fight against the Russian aggressor until Victory.”