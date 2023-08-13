Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia conducts 2 missiles strikes, 24 aerial attacks, and 40 rocket artillery shelling on August 13 – Ukraine General Staff

byOrysia Hrudka
13/08/2023
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has released information regarding the strikes carried out by Russian occupiers on Ukrainian territory on August 13, 2023.

During the day, Russian forces conducted 2 missile strikes, 24 aerial attacks, and approximately 40 rocket artillery shelling from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and populated areas.

“Regrettably, due to Russian terrorist attacks, there have been casualties and injuries among the civilian population, including children. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have suffered damage,” General Staff wrote in its report.

In particular, mourning has been declared in Kherson Oblast where seven persons, including newborn, were killed by Russian forces during the day.

