On 9 August, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik announced that Poland would send 2,000 troops to the border with Belarus.

The Border Guard commander had originally asked for an additional 1000 soldiers, but the Polish defense minister doubled the number. The soldiers will arrive on the border within two weeks to support the Border Guard in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie regions.

Currently, about 2000 troops on the Polish-Belarusian border support hundreds of police and Border Guard officers. The deployment follows several attacks on Polish security forces launched from Belarus.

“The pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border area is growing, although it is not comparable to how it was two years ago. All attempts to illegally cross the border are organized and prepared by the Belarusian services,” Wasik said to Polish Press Agency.

On 1 August, two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace while training near the border.

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported that during joint military exercises between the Belarusian Armed Forces and the Wagner PMC, the Wagner Group reportedly hires recruits to participate in military operations in Poland and Lithuania.

On 29 July, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that 100 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed near the Suwalki Corridor, a strategic strip of land between Poland and Lithuania that also divides Belarus from Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast.

