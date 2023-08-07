British intel: Russian Air Force resourceful but ineffective in supporting land operations in Ukraine

The British Defense Ministry’s intelligence report points out the Russian Air Force’s continuous efforts in Ukrainian land operations without achieving significant results.

The ministry wrote on Twitter:

“The Russian Air Force continues to consistently deploy considerable resources in support of land operations in Ukraine, but without decisive operational effect.”

“Over the summer, Russian tactical combat aircraft have typically carried out over 100 sorties a day, but these are almost always restricted to operating over Russian-controlled territory due to the threat from Ukrainian air defences. Russia has attempted to overcome this issue by increasingly using basic free-fall bombs with range-extending glide attachments. Aircraft can release these many kilometres from their targets, but they have yet to demonstrate consistent accuracy.”

“At the start of Ukraine’s southern counter-offensive from June 2023, Russian attack helicopters proved effective. However, in recent weeks Russia appears to have been less able to generate effective tactical airpower in the south.”

Read more: