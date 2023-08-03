Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

UK Intel: Ukrainian counteroffensive in the South slowed by shrubs in unplowed fields

British Intelligence named one factor of the slow Ukrainian counteroffensive in the South.
byMaria Tril
03/08/2023
The front line in the South Ukraine. The territories have become overgrown there since farmers stopped cultivating the fields and conducting agriculture there due to hostilities. Photo: @DmytroSolenko \ Twitter
Undergrowth across the battlefields of southern Ukraine is likely one factor that slows the progress of combat in the areas, UK Intelligence reports.

According to British Intelligence, the predominately arable land in the combat zone has now been left fallow for 18 months. And weeds and shrubs grow actively under the warm, damp summer conditions.

“The extra cover helps camouflage Russian defensive positions and makes defensive mine fields harder to clear. Although undergrowth can also provide cover for small stealthy infantry assaults, the net effect has been to make it harder for either side to make advances,” it says.

The US-based think tank, Institute for the Study of War reports that Ukrainian Forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on 2 August: near Bakhmut and in the Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk Oblast area, and Melitopol directions, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As per ISW, Ukraine reportedly advanced near Bakhmut.

