Putin signs article likely intended to mitigate damage to Russia’s position in Africa amid Grain Deal exit – ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the article published on 24 July, likely intended to mitigate damage to Russia’s position in Africa and his own reputation resulting from Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukraine-Russia grain deal, Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain and port facilities, and Putin’s inability to attend the upcoming BRICS summit due to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for him, Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

Putin outlined Russia’s goals for establishing partner relationships with Africa and called for the continuation of “traditionally close cooperation on the world stage,” ISW said.

According to the ISW, Putin also emphasized Russia’s trade with African economic partners and the importance of “uninterrupted food supply” for the “maintenance of the political stability of African states,” accusing the collective West of exploiting the grain deal for its own benefit at the expense of Russia and countries such as Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia.

Putin’s article follows Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal and attacks that have destroyed tens of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain and Ukrainian facilities essential to transporting the grain to areas of Africa. Putin is also likely attempting to mitigate the opportunity cost and embarrassment of his inability to personally attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa due to the ICC arrest warrant, ISW claims.

In addition to the article, Vladimir Putin signed laws allowing the Russian Ministry of Justice to conduct unscheduled inspections of those classified as “foreign agents” under new Russian laws and requiring Russian citizens, government officials, and organizations to comply with restrictions on foreign agents, ISW reported.

According to the ISW, Putin also signed the law that would fine citizens up to 50,000 rubles (about $550), officials up to 100,000 rubles (about $1,100), and organizations up to 300,000 (about $3,300) rubles for violating the law on foreign agents.

On 24 July that the Russian Federation Council proposed a bill that would allow Russian authorities to deprive natural-born Russian citizens of citizenship due to certain “political crimes” and “desertion,” ISW reported, according to Vazhnye Istorii, Russian opposition news outlet.

Reportedly, Russia has already adopted a law allowing Russian authorities to revoke Russian citizenship from an individual who did not acquire Russian citizenship by birth for posing what the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) deems a “security threat.”