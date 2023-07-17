Russia violates Geneva Convention by shelling fire station in northeastern Ukraine

The wounded by the Russian shelling get medical treatment in a hospital in Bilopillia. Source: Serhii Kurk via Facebook.

A fire station in Sumy Oblast (northeastern Ukraine) came under fire from Russian troops on 17 July, injuring six firefighters, according to the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh.

Russian troops used artillery to shell downtown Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast. Two people were killed, Volodymyr Artiukh reported.

“At noon, when the residents of Bilopillia were resting in a park in downtown, having lunch, and socializing, the enemy attacked them with artillery,” Volodymyr Artiukh wrote on Telegram. “The shelling destroyed the administrative building. Two civilians were killed: Liudmyla Prykhodko and Nina Dedushko. The women were locals. Ten people were injured, and some were seriously wounded. Doctors are fighting for their lives,” Artiukh wrote.

Bilopillia is a town of around 15,000 residents. It is located 14 kilometers from the Russo-Ukrainian border. Serhiy Kruk, the head of the Sumy Oblast State Administration, confirmed that Russian shells hit the Bilopillia fire station.

“Cynical shelling of a fire station in Sumy Oblast. Once again, Russia is shelling those who save people and are protected by the Geneva Convention,” Serhii Kruk wrote on Facebook. “So far, we know about six injured Ukraine’s State Emergency Service employees. All of them are hospitalized,” Kruk added.

The Geneva Conventions are four treaties and three additional protocols that establish international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war and forbid targeting civilian objects.

Fire stations are considered civilian objects and are therefore protected under the Geneva Conventions. According to Article 56 of Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, “works or installations containing dangerous forces, namely dams, dykes, and nuclear electrical generating stations, shall not be made the object of attack, even where these objects are military objectives, if such attack may cause the release of dangerous forces and consequent severe losses among the civilian population.”

Russian army continues to multiply war crimes in Ukraine.

Tags: Bilopillia, Geneva Conventions, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Sumy Oblast