Wagner Group still recruiting despite mutiny, BBC finds

Wagner Group recruitment offices across Russia. "Contacts for Wagner's recruitment offices are still online and insisting it is business as usual," BBC says.

The Russian mercenary Wagner Group is still recruiting fighters across Russia, days after staging a mutiny against Russia’s Defense Ministry, BBC found after making calls to a dozen of Wagner recruitment offices in Russia.

“All those who replied confirmed that it was business as usual. From Kaliningrad in the west to Krasnodar in the south, no-one believed the group was being disbanded. In the Arctic city of Murmansk, a woman at the Viking sports club confirmed that she was still signing up fighters for Ukraine,” BBC wrote.

According to BBC, several people who picked up the phone claimed that the new recruits still sign contracts with the Wagner Group itself, not the Russian defense ministry.

The conflict between Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Defense Ministry escalated after the ministry tried to take control of all Russian mercenary groups and demanded that before 1 July, all private military groups sign contracts with the ministry.

For years, Russian President Vladimir Putin had denied official links to Wagner Group, which formally has been a private military company, but after the Wagner mutiny, Putin confirmed that the group was 100% funded by the Russian state.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: PMC Wagner, Wagner coup