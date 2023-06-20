UK moves to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild – NYT

Latest news Ukraine




The British government is considering legislation that would allow the diversion of frozen Russian assets towards Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, while maintaining sanctions until Russia provides compensation to its war-ravaged neighbor, as Russia’s destructive attacks on Ukraine continue to mount, The News York Times reports.

The British announcement aligns with the decision made at the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, to place a freeze on approximately $300 billion worth of Russian assets held by banks and financial institutions in those nations, including Britain, “until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.”

Recent figures from the World Bank, the European Commission, and the United Nations indicate that the projected costs for Ukraine’s reconstruction are expected to exceed $411 billion. It’s important to note that the World Bank’s estimate was compiled prior to the significant damage caused by the recent destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags