Ukraine to rebuild village where 370 residents were held in basement during Russian occupation

The Yahidne village. Source: Mustafa Nayyem

Ukraine has started rebuilding the village Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast which was occupied by Russian troops in March 2022, Mustafa Nayyem, a head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, has announced.

During the seizure of the Yahidne, the occupiers kept its entire population – 370 people, including 70 children and elderly, in the basement of a local school for a month.

Ten civilians died in Russian captivity due to the lack of ventilation and horrible living conditions.

Moreover, apart from the residential buildings, a memorial will be established next to the basement, which served as a site of tragic events during the occupation.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Yahidne