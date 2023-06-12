Ukraine, Moldova to build bridge across the Dniester bypassing occupied Transnistria

Yampil-Cosăuţi ferry crossing between Ukraine and Moldova. Photo via UNIAN
Ukraine and Moldova will build a bridge across the Dniester River near the settlements of Yampil (Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast) and Cosăuţi (Moldova’s Soroca district), UNIAN reports.
According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the parties have signed an agreement on the bridge construction.
The bridge will be over 1.4 km long and have two lanes. It will relieve the border crossing checkpoint Mohiliv-Podilskyi – Otaci, and become an alternative to the ferry at the crossing point Yampil-Cosăuţi.
The bridge will provide the shortest route for Ukrainian exporters from central Ukraine to Central and Southeast Europe, bypassing Moldova’s Russian-occupied region of Transnistria.
Tags: Moldova, Transnistria, Ukraine