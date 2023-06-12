Ukraine, Moldova to build bridge across the Dniester bypassing occupied Transnistria

Yampil-Cosăuţi ferry crossing between Ukraine and Moldova. Photo via UNIAN

Ukraine and Moldova will build a bridge across the Dniester River near the settlements of Yampil (Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast) and Cosăuţi (Moldova’s Soroca district), UNIAN reports.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the parties have signed an agreement on the bridge construction.

The bridge will be over 1.4 km long and have two lanes. It will relieve the border crossing checkpoint Mohiliv-Podilskyi – Otaci, and become an alternative to the ferry at the crossing point Yampil-Cosăuţi.

The bridge will provide the shortest route for Ukrainian exporters from central Ukraine to Central and Southeast Europe, bypassing Moldova’s Russian-occupied region of Transnistria.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Moldova, Transnistria, Ukraine