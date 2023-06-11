Russian forces blow up a dam in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine’s military spox says

Russian forces destroyed a dam near Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Credit: Deep State.

Russian forces have blown up a dam on the Mokri Yaly River, near the town of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for the Joint Coordination Center of the Tauride Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Army, told the Ukrainska Pravda.

As a result of the explosion, both river banks were flooded. According to Valeriy Shershen, Russian troops destroyed hydroelectric structures on the Mokri Yaly River to slow down the Ukrainian counteroffensive on the southern front.

“First, the occupants blew up the Karlivka dam, then the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, then other hydroelectric facilities in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” Valerii Shershen said. “In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russians expect a breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. So, to slow down our advance, they blew up the hydroelectric facility on the Mokri Yaly River. But this does not affect the advance of the Ukrainian forces,” Shershen added.

Valerii Shershen also said that in the Tauride sector (southern front), Ukraine’s Armed Forces have switched from defense to offense. The Ukrainian forces have already liberated Blahodatne village and continue to advance south toward Urozhayne village, according to Shershen.

“The enemy conducted a powerful air strike on Novopavlivka, wounding 3 people, destroying a private house, and damaging 10 other houses. In general, in the Vremivske and Novopavlivka directions, the enemy is actively defending to prevent the advance of Ukrainian units, trying to regain lost positions and moving other units to these directions. The enemy suffered significant losses in the area of Blahodatne,” Valerii Shershen said.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that the Ukrainian Army had liberated the towns of Makarivka and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. On the southern front, the Ukrainian forces have advanced from 300 to 1500 meters deep into Russian-occupied territories in two directions, Hanna Maliar claimed. Apart from that, the Ukrainian troops keep advancing near Bakhmut, according to Deputy Defense Minister.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kakhovka Dam, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023