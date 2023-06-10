ICC mission arrives in Kherson Oblast to investigate destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a meeting with Ukrainian representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kherson Oblast.
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin met with representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who arrived in Kherson Oblast to investigate the destruction of a Nova Kakhovka dam which unleashed an environmental catastrophe in Ukraine.
“My colleagues have arrived in Kherson Oblast to prepare for an investigation into an explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. They will see everything with their own eyes and draw their conclusions. The world must know the truth about the horrific crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine,” emphasized Kostin.
Earlier, the prosecutor general appealed to the ICC to investigate the ecocide committed by Russian troops in Ukraine and sent an official document from the Prosecutor’s Office with evidence related to the blasts at the dam.
